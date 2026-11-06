WhatsApp for Android may soon get Chat Preview feature to read messages without blue ticks

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platfrom is working on a new feature for its Android app that lets users preview chats without actually opening them. If you are reading this on an iPhone, it probably sounds familiar, iOS has had it for a while. But for Android users, it is still in the works.

Here is how it should work

Just long-press any chat in your list, and a preview window will pop up showing recent messages.

You can scroll through those messages right from the preview, so there is no need to jump into the chat and lose your ‘unread’ marker.

It is perfect for those times when you want to quickly check what someone said without getting sucked into the conversation or sending a read receipt.

The preview window on WhatsApp will not just show you messages either. There will be quick actions too, options to mark a chat as read, pin, archive, select, or even delete it, all from one place. There are further talks of a ‘More options’ menu packed with extra controls, like locking a chat, adding it to a list, checking info, or creating a shortcut right on your home screen. That means managing your messages could get way faster, without digging through endless settings.

Another reason to get excited?

Since you are not technically opening the chat, messages you have read in the preview will not send blue ticks to the sender. Your unread status stays intact, that is a bit of stealth that a lot of people will appreciate.

When will the feature go public?

At the moment, this feature is still under development, and there is no official word from WhatsApp about when it will launch or hit beta testing. The new feature update will likely come in a future release once they iron things out. As development continues, expect more details to surface.

Meta has been actively working to upgrade the user experience, to make the platfrom more engaging. By adding all these features on one single platform which is being used worldwide is majorly to make the platfrom more productive for personal as well as for professional usage,

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