WhatsApp could let you schedule texts, photos and videos up to 2 weeks in advance: Details here

WhatsApp is getting ready to let Android users schedule messages, photos, and videos—a handy feature that’s been a long time coming. Right now, they’re rolling it out to a handful of beta testers, and if all goes well, more users should see it in the next few weeks.

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages feature spotted on Android Beta

With the new features, customers will be able to pick a date and time for a message to go out, in any form – maybe a text, a link, a photo or a video.

This means you do not have to put more pressure on your head in today’s busy scenario. Users can use this for both group chats and individual conversations, and you will have the option to review or delete scheduled messages before they are actually sent.

As per the WABetaInfo report, the new feature will support WhatsApp beta version 2.26.40.7 for Android users.

How will it work?

When someone composes a message, they can simply tap and hold the send button.

Then they can pick their delivery time from a scheduling option that pops up in the chat window.

After you set it, WhatsApp will automatically deliver the message at the exact time you chose.

Imagine how much easier it will be when you do not have to remember important dates – like birthdays, anniversary and send out work reminders without scrambling at the last minute.

WhatsApp may support scheduled photos and videos

The feature is said to be in the testing phase, so not everyone will be able to get access, as of now. Only the beta testers will have their hands on it, and you could further prepare a message with media (even while using WhatsApp’s drawing editor to tweak the image or add a caption), and then it will be scheduled for later.

At present, users can only schedule one photo or video at a time, which is not perfect, but it is a start.

You can set messages to go out anywhere from 10 minutes to two weeks in advance. That’s some flexibility: whether you’re setting up a quick reminder or planning far ahead, you’re covered.

Scheduled Messages may work even when the phone is offline

The upcoming feature is expected to go further if the smartphone is offline or WhatsApp is not opening. So you do not have to worry about missing the window if you lose signal or close the app.

For group chats, scheduled messages will only reach the people who were already in the group when you set them up- where anyone who joins later will not get the message.

WhatsApp may add an option to manage Scheduled Messages

There is also a management section in the pipeline. This means that the users will soon be able to see all the scheduled messages in a dedicated spot within the chat info screen itself. They will further have the flexibility to cancel those scheduled posts if they have any change of plans, and the recipients will not even know about it.

WhatsApp Scheduled Messages feature: Expected availability

Currently, all this is still in beta, and WhatsApp has not said anything yet (as of writing), and there is no statement on when the feature will officially be out. With the new Scheduling Messages feature, users will definitely get more flexibility on WhatsApp and make life a little easier for anyone with a busy schedule.

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