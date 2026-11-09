WhatsApp adds Events Home Hub, letting users invite people without an account

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform with billions of users worldwide, is set to launch the new Events features, which will enable users to easily organise parties, meetings and other gatherings. The Meta-owned messaging platform announced that companies can invite people who do not have a WhatsApp account. A new Events Home section will collect invitations and responses in one place.

Inviting guests without an account

WhatsApp introduced the Events for Communities back in May 2024. Later, it extended to regular group chats, but guests needed an active account to answer an invitation. Organisers can now create an event, add a custom cover photo and share the invitation link with anyone. People without WhatsApp who open the link will see the event details and can reply Going, Maybe or Not going. They will have to give their name and mobile number to submit the RSVP.

Organisers will then see the attendance status of every guest, including those without a WhatsApp account. This new feature will work much like Guest Calls, which will enable people to join a call without even needing to create an account or download the app.

Events Home

The new section sits under Settings, then directly under the heading Events. It will list the upcoming and past events, both of which will have the user created and those they were invited to. So, the invitations will no longer have to be tracked across separate group chats, making it easy for the user to coordinate accordingly. Organisers further get more controls there: they can watch RSVPs come in, allow attendees to bring a plus-one and set custom reminders for guests.

Privacy of the users with the guest invite link

Organisers' phone numbers will stay hidden from guests invited by link. Those guests will further see the exact venue address once they submit an RSVP. This will stop someone who simply received a forwarded invitation from reading the location. WhatsApp further stated that both new features will help those who have their gatherings nd could be of great use, especially during the festive season. The users will get the feature by the coming weeks (timeline unspecified at the time of writing).

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