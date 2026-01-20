Well-nnown smartphone brand shuts down mobile division, ends gaming phone line Asus has officially halted its smartphone business, confirming no new phones this year. The ROG Phone maker is shutting down mobile R&D to focus on AI laptops, robotics, and smart devices.

New Delhi:

Asus has put its smartphone business on hold, and the company’s chairman has announced that it will not launch any new smartphones this year. The Taiwanese brand has introduced several powerful gaming smartphones in India and other global markets over the past few years. This decision to step away from smartphones could significantly reshape the gaming smartphone industry.

Earlier, brands such as LG and BlackBerry also completely exited the smartphone market, marking major shifts in the industry.

Asus chairman officially announces the decision

Jonney Shih, Chairman of Asus, made the announcement at the company’s annual event. He confirmed that Asus is shutting down its smartphone research and development operations and reallocating resources toward artificial intelligence products.

According to the chairman, the company will no longer focus on smartphones and will instead prioritise machine learning, AI, smart computing, and automated systems. This marks a clear strategic shift for the brand.

Asus ROG Phones

The Asus ROG Phone series has long been regarded as the undisputed leader in the gaming smartphone segment. Asus gaming phones have often been seen as industry benchmarks, offering flagship-grade processors, advanced cooling systems, and high-quality displays.

Running on Android, ROG Phones have enjoyed strong demand across global markets. However, in recent years, competition from brands such as Vivo’s iQOO lineup has affected the ROG Phone segment. Limited launches, declining sales, and rising competition appear to have influenced the company’s decision to shift its focus away from smartphones.

Asus gradually steps away from smartphones

Even models like the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra and ROG Phone 9 FE, launched in 2025, were introduced only in select markets. These devices were not launched in several regions, including India, indicating that Asus had already begun distancing itself from the smartphone business.

Despite this, the company has confirmed that software updates will continue for previously launched ROG Phone and Zenfone models. However, the smartphone market landscape is expected to change following this move.

Asus to focus on AI laptops, robotics, and smart devices

At the annual event, the chairman stated that Asus will now focus on AI laptops, AI workstations, smart glasses, robotics, and enterprise computers. The company is already well known for its gaming PCs and hardware, and this transition aligns with its broader expertise.

This move also signals a wider shift in the technology industry, as companies increasingly pivot toward AI-driven products. In the coming years, the focus may move beyond traditional smartphones, with AI-powered devices and even wearable smartphones becoming more prominent.

