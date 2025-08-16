Waterproof protection: 5 Budget-friendly 5G smartphones for monsoon season This year, India is experiencing a significant amount of rainfall. In such weather, people often prioritise protecting their phones from getting wet. We will discuss five smartphones priced under Rs 20,000 that are water-resistant.

New Delhi:

During the ongoing monsoon season in India, heavy rains are lashing various parts of the country. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone and want one that can withstand the rain, there are several water-resistant options available in the Indian market.

Here is a list of top smartphones available for under Rs 20,000 that can handle getting caught in the rain without a problem.

Oppo K13

The recently launched Oppo K13 is priced at Rs 17,999. It features a powerful 7000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a vibrant 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and includes 8GB of RAM.

iQOO Z10R

The iQOO Z10R, another recent release, is available for Rs 19,499. It comes with a substantial 5700mAh battery and fast charging. The device sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB of RAM.

Moto G86 Power

Priced at Rs 16,999, the Moto G86 Power is equipped with a large 6720mAh battery and fast charging. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ p-OLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB of RAM.

Realme P3

The Realme P3 is priced at Rs 16,499. It includes a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This phone is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G is available for Rs 16,999. It features a 5110mAh battery with fast charging and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and has 6GB of RAM.

