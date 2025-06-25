Watch Panchayat Season 4: Jio, Airtel, Vi users can unlock free Amazon Prime subscription; here's how Panchayat Season 4 has been released on Amazon Prime. To watch this series, you need to subscribe to the OTT platform Amazon Prime. However, it is also possible to watch it for free.

New Delhi:

After a long wait, the much-anticipated Panchayat Season-4 has finally launched on Amazon Prime. If you're planning to dive into this entertaining series, you'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which means you’ll have to shell out some cash. However, if you'd like to enjoy this series without spending anything, there are some options available. Telecom providers such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi are offering special plans that come with a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s explore how you can take advantage of these offers on your SIM.

How Airtel users can watch for free

Airtel provides several prepaid plans that include free access to Amazon Prime. For instance, the Airtel Rs 1,199 prepaid plan gives you 2.5GB of data per day for 84 days, along with full access to Amazon Prime. There's also a Rs 838 plan that offers 3GB of data per day for 56 days, which includes Amazon Prime Lite.

Additionally, Airtel broadband users can enjoy a free Amazon Prime subscription as part of their package. Broadband plans starting at Rs 999, featuring 200 Mbps speed, come with a six-month Amazon Prime subscription and Jio Hotstar access at no extra cost.

How Jio users can watch for free

For JioFiber broadband users, there’s a way to snag an Amazon Prime membership at no cost. Plans such as the Rs 1,299 option with 100 Mbps speed, the Rs 2,499 plan boasting 200 Mbps speed, and the higher-tier plans at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 with 1 Gbps speed all include a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription. On the prepaid side, Jio's Rs 1,029 plan comes with free Amazon Prime Lite.

How Vodafone Idea users can watch for free

Vodafone Idea (VI) customers can also access Amazon Prime with certain prepaid and postpaid plans. For example, the Rs 3,799 plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and six months of free Amazon Prime access for a full year. Alternatively, the Rs 996 plan offers similar benefits but with a validity of 84 days.

