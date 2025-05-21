Watch: Elon Musk's Optimus robot demonstrates advanced household chore capabilities Elon Musk is about to begin mass production of his humanoid robot, Optimus. Musk shares videos of it on X every day. In the latest video, the robot is seen performing household chores.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk has been actively sharing daily videos of his Tesla Optimus humanoid robot on the social media platform X. This robot has now begun performing tasks just like a human would. In a recent video posted on his X account, Musk referred to it as his most significant product yet, showcasing its ability to handle various household chores. This fully autonomous humanoid can be seen engaging in activities such as yoga, playing badminton, cutting vegetables, taking out the trash, cooking meals, and even wrapping food.

Training with AI

In each of his videos, Musk highlights the impressive capabilities of this robot, which can easily recognise objects thanks to its end-to-end training using advanced neural AI technology. Tesla Optimus has also reached out to the public for suggestions on how to improve its functionalities.

The robot was first unveiled during Tesla AI Day 2022, which took place in October last year. Tesla is preparing to mass-produce millions of these devices, creating a buzz in the tech community. Featuring a 2.3KWh battery pack, the robot has enough power to last throughout the day. It operates using Tesla's chip and offers connectivity through both Wi-Fi and LTE.

Human-inspired design

The design of the Tesla Optimus takes inspiration from human anatomy, allowing it to effortlessly pick up objects of various shapes and sizes. The estimated price for this humanoid robot is expected to be under $20,000, making it portable enough to fit into a 20-pound bag.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, the European Union is reportedly gearing up to impose a historic fine that could surpass USD 1 billion. This penalty relates to breaches of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and would represent one of the largest enforcement actions taken against a tech company under the EU’s stringent new digital regulations.

ALSO READ: Government drafts 6GHz band rules, opening door for widespread Wi-Fi 6 broadband