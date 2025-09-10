Volkswagen slashes car prices in India with GST benefits: Price cut up to Rs 3.27 lakh Volkswagen India has slashed car prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh, effective September 22, 2025, to pass on the full GST benefit to customers. Models like the Tiguan R-Line, Taigun and Virtus will now be cheaper, making the automobile company a more competitive option in India’s car market.

New Delhi:

Volkswagen India, one of the automobile brands known for cars, has announced a major price reduction across its car lineup, passing on the full Goods and Services Tax (GST) benefit to customers. The revised prices will be effective from September 22 (2025), coinciding with the rollout of the new GST structure in the country.

Big price cuts across major models from Volkswagen

Volkswagen said that buyers can now enjoy lower prices across its popular SUV and sedan range. Here’s the breakdown:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV: Price reduced by up to Rs 3,26,900

Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV: Price cut by up to Rs 68,400

Volkswagen Virtus Sedan: Cheaper by up to Rs 66,900

This move makes Volkswagen cars more economical for the Indian roads, and it’s competitive automobile market- especially in the premium and mid-size segments.

Why are prices coming down?

The reduction comes after the Indian government rationalised the GST system, cutting down four tax slabs into just two – 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Additionally, a 40 per cent slab remains for luxury goods and high-end vehicles. With the removal of certain compensatory cesses, many vehicles now fall under lower effective tax rates, directly benefiting customers.

Impact on Indian car buyers

For Indian customers, this means premium SUVs like the Tiguan R-Line will now be significantly more affordable, while budget-conscious buyers can look at the Virtus and Taigun with added value. Experts believe this price cut could boost sales for Volkswagen, especially during the festive season when car purchases usually peak.

Positive sign for Indian auto market growth

Volkswagen’s decision to pass on the GST benefits directly to customers highlights a positive shift in India’s automobile sector. With rationalised tax rates, cars are becoming more affordable, encouraging more middle-class and premium buyers to consider new purchases. As major automakers align with the new GST structure, industry experts expect higher sales volumes, faster adoption of premium models, and stronger overall growth in the Indian auto market. This move could be the beginning of a new growth phase for the automobile industry in India.