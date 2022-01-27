vivo Y75 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,990

Follow us on Image Source : PR vivo Y75 5G

vivo, a global smartphone brand has launched vivo Y75 5G in the Indian market for Rs.21,990/-. The handset is available for purchase through the official e-store of vivo and across all the retail partners across the country.

vivo Y75 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD display and is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core1 Dimensity 700 processor (7nm 5G chipset). Running on Funtouch OS 12, the smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Y75 5G features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 2-megapixel super macro camera along a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Backed by a 5000mAh battery, vivo Y75 5G comes with an 18W fast charger. The smartphone comes with a memory capacity of 128GB ROM and will be available in two colour variants — Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy.

Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, “Continuing the philosophy of Y Series of making innovations accessible to all, we are delighted to introduce the new vivo Y75 5G. A well-rounded device across all departments, vivo Y75 5G will surely turn heads with its stylish and premium looks, 5G connectivity, massive 5000 mAh battery, 8GB+4GB extended RAM, and 50 MP camera. Be ready to be delighted by its best-in-class features and distinct style. We intend to build a solid portfolio with this launch by providing users with a varied range of smartphones further strengthening our positioning in the sub 25k segment.”