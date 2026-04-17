Vivo Y600 Pro to come with massive 10000mAh battery: What to expect?

New Delhi:

Vivo’s jumping on the big-battery bandwagon. After brands like Realme, Honor, OnePlus, and Oppo, Vivo’s teasing a new Y-series phone packing a massive 10,000mAh battery. They just dropped a hint about it on Weibo, and all signs point to it launching as the Vivo Y600 Pro.

These days, it's not just about who has the best camera. Battery life is front and centre now, and Vivo’s clearly paying attention.

Vivo Y600 Pro: Expected design and features

Based on the teaser, expect a simple design: a flat back, a big circular camera module, and a purple colour choice. It sticks with practical stuff—side buttons for power and volume—and somehow, it stays fairly slim considering that giant battery. The Y-series usually targets younger buyers who want good value and a bit of style without breaking the bank.

Huge battery could be main highlight

Let’s be honest—the huge battery steals the show here. Vivo claims that the device could last for three days with heavy usage – when you juggle between charges, marathon game sessions, endless video streaming and just way less battery anxiety overall. If you hate carrying a charger everywhere or worrying if you’ll make it to the end of the day, this phone’s seriously tempting.

Expected price and market launch

As for the price and launch, Vivo tends to roll things out in China first, with India and other markets to follow. The older Y500 Pro started at about CNY 1,799 (roughly ₹22,000), so the Y600 Pro should land somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

Previous model specifications for reference

The Y500 Pro offered a 6.67-inch OLED screen at 120Hz

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor

Runs on 12GB RAM

Supports onboard 256GB storage

Photography: a 200MP main camera

Backed by a 7,000mAh battery

Front camera: a 32MP selfie cam

By comparison, the Y600 Pro does not push the camera as hard but goes all-in on battery life.

If battery life matters most to you, keep an eye out for this one in 2026. Vivo’s 10,000mAh offering might just set the bar for endurance—and affordability—in its class.