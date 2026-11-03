Vivo Y32 5G reportedly listed with Android 16, 8000mAh battery and more: Check expected features

Vivo seems to be pulling up its socks to expand its Y32 series with a new 5G model aiming to launch in the selected global markets. The rumoured state that the upcoming model showed up in a recent listing, and some expected specifications are already out: with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, a massive 8,000 mAh battery, and IP69-rated protection. This model seems to share plenty with the Vivo Y32 4G, which just launched in Bangladesh, but the big difference is the processor. Instead of the Unisoc T7300 used in the 4G version, Vivo is expected to use a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset for the 5G variant.

Leaks from Vietnam

According to Vietnamese outlet Báo Đà Nẵng, the Y32 5G is likely to come with a big 6.87-inch LCD, offering HD+ resolution (1,592 x 720 pixels). The display promises a 120Hz refresh rate and tops out at 1,300 nits of brightness, which is claimed to be bright enough for just about anything. It is also reportedly TÜV Rheinland certified, so you get less harsh blue light.

Inside, the phone features Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired up with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Storage expansion looks generous, up to 2TB with a microSD card and you can add another 6GB via virtual RAM.

The Y32 5G is set to run OriginOS 6, built on the latest Android 16.

Photography with a strong camera

Camera-wise, the device offers a dual rear setup: a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP auxiliary camera. In front, you get an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Specifications suggest that the camera is built for everyday use, not pro-level photography, and Vivo has not confirmed the details yet.

Battery, fast charging and capacity

Now, the battery stands out as the handset comes with an 8,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast wired charging and even gives you 7.5W reverse charging to top up other devices.

Vivo claims the battery keeps more than 80 per cent of its original capacity after 1,500 charging cycles- a big selling point if you want long battery life.

Protection

On durability, the Y32 5G carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone reportedly meets MIL-STD-810H standards and has SGS five-star drop-resistance, so it’s tough enough for real-world use. Other features likely include stereo speakers, a side fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Price and availability

As for price and availability, the Y32 5G will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, launching in Dawn Gold and Midnight Black. Vivo has not revealed the price or launch date yet, and we still do not know if it will come to India or other international markets.

More information is expected to drop soon, once Vivo makes further official announcements.

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