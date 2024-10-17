Vivo Y19s launched with Unisoc T612 chip, 5500mAh battery and more: Details

Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
The Vivo Y19s weighs 198 grams and comes in a sleek and comfortable design. It is built to cater to users who are looking for a feature-rich device with a budget-friendly price point. Here is everything you need to know about the device.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 19:33 IST
Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y19s launched With Unisoc T612 chio and 5,500mAh battery

Vivo Y19s, the latest addition to the Y series lineup from the company is finally official. This new smartphone comes with a large display, longer battery life and an affordable Unisoc chipset, that aims at delivering a balanced performance for everyday users.

Price and availability

Pricing for the Vivo Y19s is yet to be announced. The handset will be available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options across a number of markets including Russia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, UAE and more. By the time of writing, there has been no official information about the release of smartphones in India.

Vivo Y19s: Specifications and performance

The Vivo Y19s comes with a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD with a resolution of 720x1,608 pixels. It further supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which offers smoother visuals during scrolling and gameplay. It has a pixel density of 264 ppi.

It is further powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core chipset, providing reliable performance for daily tasks. The handset is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which gives enough strength to enable efficient multitasking.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 14 which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

Camera capabilities 

The new Y19S sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor with an f/3.0 aperture, making it suitable for detailed shots and portrait photos.

On the front, it has a 5-megapixel front shooter, which houses a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout, ideal for selfies and video calls.

Storage, battery, and connectivity

The Vivo Y19s comes with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the battery front, the device comes packed with a 5,500mAh battery and further supports 15W charging. It is worth mentioning that customers who are based in Thailand and the Philippines will not receive a charger in the box.

The smartphone offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port for versatile connectivity options. It further features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

