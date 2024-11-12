Vivo Y18t with 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y18t

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo Y18t is a new addition to Vivo Y series in the country. Some of the key features of this smartphone include IP54-rated build, 50-megapixel primary sensor, Unisoc T612 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Vivo Y18t smartphone.

Vivo Y18t India price and availability

The Vivo Y18t has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,499 for the model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s available in two attractive colours: Gem Green and Space Black. You can buy it now from the Vivo India website or on Flipkart.

Vivo Y18t specifications

The Vivo Y18t is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,612 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a pixel density of 269ppi, and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The device has a plastic back and is powered by a Unisoc chipset, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It includes an extended RAM feature that allows for virtual expansion of the onboard memory up to 8GB, and storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

In terms of camera specifications, the Vivo Y18t has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with various sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, motor gyroscope, and proximity sensor, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y18t is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The battery is reported to provide up to 62.53 hours of music playback time and up to 6.8 hours of PUBG gameplay on a single charge. Its dimensions are 163x75.58x8.3mm, and it weighs approximately 185 grams.

