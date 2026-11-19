Vivo is gearing up to launch its new X500 series in India, which will include the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max. They are not stopping at phones, either as Vivo will also introduce the Watch GT 2 and a Zeiss Telephoto Converter kit. Just ahead of the big reveal, prices and storage options for these products have started making the rounds online.

Vivo has already dropped a few details about the X500 Pro Max, the top-end model. It is coming with an impressive triple rear camera setup, featuring two 200-megapixel sensors, and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset.

Tipped pricing and variants

As per the tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X. The Vivo X500 is expected to launch at Rs 1,19,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The X500 Pro, also with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, could go for Rs 1,49,999. Right now, there’s no sign of 512GB versions for these two at launch, although they might show up later.

If you want the best of the best, the X500 Pro Max will reportedly start at Rs 1,59,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 512GB version takes the price up to Rs 1,79,999. There are talks about “Master Photography Set” accessory bundle for the top-tier model, which could add another Rs 50,000 to the price. As for the new Watch GT 2, expect a price tag of Rs 14,999.

Launch and availability

Customers and fans should mark their calendars, as Vivo will be launching the X500 series and the Watch GT 2 in India soon, and the sale will start on December 3 (as per the tister’s post).

Cusytomers will further be able to buy the new smartphones on the official website of the company, and via online stores like Amazon, and Flipkart.

Colour options

Talking about the colours, the new X500 Pro and Pro Max will come in Apex Orange and Eternal Black, while the regular X500 shows up in Ember Red and Titanium Black.

Photography

Camera-wise, both the X500 Pro Max and Pro will have a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system. That includes a 50-megapixel Zeiss True Dynamic primary camera with f/1.57 aperture, OIS, and a 24mm focal length. There is a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto lens with a big 1/1.4-inch sensor, telephoto autofocus, and CIPA 7.0 Professional Stabilisation. Rounding it out is a Zeiss ultra-wide camera.

And just to confirm, the X500 Pro Max runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chip.

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