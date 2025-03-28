Vivo X200 Ultra Teased with iPhone-like camera button, 200MP Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 8 Elite Vivo has confirmed that the X200 Ultra will launch in April in China. With flagship-level specs, advanced imaging capabilities, and a sleek new design, the smartphone is set to compete with the best premium phones in the market.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in China soon, and new teasers have revealed exciting design details. The flagship smartphone is confirmed to feature a dedicated camera button similar to the iPhone 16 series. Additionally, the device is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, making it a powerful photography-focused handset.

Vivo X200 Ultra to Feature a Dedicated Camera Control Button

Han Bo Xiao, Vivo’s Product Manager, recently shared a teaser on Weibo, highlighting the Vivo X200 Ultra’s sleek design. The image compares its thickness to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, confirming a slimmer profile with a V-shaped frame.

One of the standout features of the device is the dedicated camera button on the edge, similar to Apple's iPhone 16 series. The blue-accented button supports sliding gestures, allowing users to quickly capture photos and adjust camera settings in landscape mode. This button is designed for easy access with the thumb, making photography more intuitive.

Powerful camera setup with dual imaging chips

Vivo has also teased the camera capabilities of the X200 Ultra, confirming that it will ship with:

Vivo V3+ chip for enhanced image processing

The VS1 imaging chip is designed to improve the overall photography experience

As per previous leaks, the device is expected to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, promising exceptional zoom capabilities.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Expected specifications and features

Display and design

It comes with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display

120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings

Performance and battery

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

