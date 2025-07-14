Vivo X200 FE with 16GB RAM launched in India starting at Rs 54,999 Vivo X200 FE is an affordable version of standard Vivo 200 FE. It is offered in two variants and will go on sale from July 23.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo X200 FE is a affordable variant of the original X200, which was launcehd in December last year in the country. This new model comes with several differences compared to the standard version. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and gets up to 16GB of RAM. It features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP main camera. Here are all the details you need to know about this exciting smartphone.

Vivo X200 FE India price and availability

The Vivo X200 FE with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999 and the variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999. Buyers will get Rs 6,000 instant discount with SBI, HDFC and Axis bank cards. In addition, there is Rs 6,000 exchange bonus. Vivo is also offering 1 year extended warranty and Vivo TWS 3e for Rs 1,499. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo's official storage and major retailers across India. It is available for pre-booking starting today and will go on sale from July 23.

Vivo X200 FE specifications

The Vivo X200 FE is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. The phone features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. In addition to this, it features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

For photography enthusiasts, this smartphone features triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP wide-angle lens, and another 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope lens, also with OIS. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 50MP front camera.

On the connectivity front, the device supports dual nano SIMs, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 5. The deivce packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W flash charging. In addition to this, it's rated IP68 and IP69 water and dust protection.

