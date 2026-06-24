Vivo X Fold 6 price leaked ahead of launch: 7000mAh battery, up to 1TB storage expected

New Delhi:

Vivo is getting ready to roll out its next foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 6, in China on June 26. And now, just before the official reveal, there’s already a leak that spills the beans on its pricing, storage options, and some core specs.

This new book-style foldable sits at the top of Vivo’s lineup and, from the looks of it, brings some big upgrades over last year’s model—especially when it comes to battery life and overall hardware.

Vivo X Fold 6 price tipped ahead of launch

Let’s talk prices. According to a tipster called Tech Little Q on Weibo, the Vivo X Fold 6 will come in four different versions.

The entry model gets you 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage for CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh).

Next up, there is a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant at CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1.54 lakh).

Step up again and you will see a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option priced at CNY 11,499 (around Rs. 1.61 lakh).

If you really want to max it out, the flagship version with 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB of storage costs CNY 12,499 (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh).

Higher pricing compared to Vivo X Fold 5

Put simply, these prices are a big jump from what we saw with the X Fold 5. The older model launched in June 2025 (yes, that’s the official timeline), starting at CNY 6,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The larger configurations back then:

12GB+512GB: CNY 7,999

16GB+512GB: CNY 8,499

16GB+1TB: CNY 9,499

There’s no question that Vivo wants the X Fold 6 to feel like a truly premium device, and the price tag reflects that.

7,000mAh battery and Android 16 expected

The specs match up to that ambition, too. The leak points to a giant 7,000mAh battery inside the X Fold 6, which would make it one of the biggest batteries you’ll find in a foldable phone right now.

Han Boxiao, the Product Manager at Vivo, has backed this up by saying the phone’s battery will be above 6,000mAh. Vivo’s own claims promise up to 9.8 hours of heavy use on a single charge.

On the software side, the X Fold 6 is expected to ship with OriginOS 6 Fold, running on Android 16.

Launch date confirmed

As for the launch, it’s set for June 26 at 7:00 PM local time in China (which is 4:30 PM IST). Vivo should reveal more about the device, its features, and possibly its plans for a global release at the event. If you’re into foldables, this one’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.