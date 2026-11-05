Vivo Watch GT 2 India launch tipped alongside X500 series: Check expected features

Vivo seems to be getting ready to bring in a new update to the Indian market by introducing the new Watch GT 2 smartwatch, right along with the launch of the upcoming X500 smartphone series. Even though the GT 2 will be going live for sale in China back in October 2025, it is still waiting to make its debut in India. There is no official word from Vivo yet, but rumours are swirling that the smartwatch will land at the same time as the new X500 lineup.

Details like pricing, features and which version will come to India are all still under wraps. Nobody knows if we will get the same features as the Chinese model, so that's something to watch for.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) recently dropped a hint on X, claiming that both the Watch GT 2 and the X500 series will launch together. He DID NOT mention an exact date, but promised more updates as soon as details are locked in.

In China, Vivo offers the Watch GT 2 in Bluetooth and eSIM versions, but IT IS up in the air whether both or just one of these will appear in India. The GT 2 comes with a 2.07-inch rectangular display (432x514 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate), plus a claimed peak brightness of 2,400 nits- which should be perfect for sunny days.

The device runs BlueOS 3.0 and includes all the health and fitness tracking features you would expect: heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, and over 100 sports modes. It also supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and is rated 2ATM for water resistance.

As for battery life, the Bluetooth model packs a hefty 695mAh battery offering up to 33 days of use, while the eSIM version has a smaller 595mAh battery and lasts up to 28 days—at least in China. Official Indian specs and performance numbers are still unknown.

Vivo’s X500 series might include three phones: X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max. All of them have already popped up on the BIS certification website, so they're definitely gearing up for an Indian launch. Some reports even suggest a November 25 launch date, and pre-bookings are apparently open in select offline stores. Still, Vivo hasn't made anything official about dates or booking details.

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