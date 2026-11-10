Vivo V80 FE listed online with Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset, 7000mAh battery

Vivo is set to add the new V80 FE, aiming to expand the V80 smartphone lineup with the launch of the V80 FE. The upcoming device was seen listed on the Philippines website, which showcased all the specifications just before debuting.

Vivo V80 FE smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400‑Turbo chipset, a 7,000mAh battery and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Vivo V80 FE also has a rear camera setup with 50 megapixels and an IP69 rating. The handset is said to keep the design of the standard V80 but will incorporate one less rear shooter. The company has not yet announced the price or availability of the V80 FE.

Vivo V80 FE: Specifications

Display and security : The handset will come with a 6.59‑inch AMOLED display with a rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Vivo V80 FE also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

: The handset will come with a 6.59‑inch AMOLED display with a rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Vivo V80 FE also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Software : The smartphone will run on Android 17–based OriginOS 7. However, the device has not yet shared details about the software update policy for the V80 FE.

: The smartphone will run on Android 17–based OriginOS 7. However, the device has not yet shared details about the software update policy for the V80 FE. Processor, RAM and storage : According to the online listing of the Vivo V80 FE, the handset will be running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400‑Turbo processor. The device will further run with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

: According to the online listing of the Vivo V80 FE, the handset will be running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400‑Turbo processor. The device will further run with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Cameras : For photography, the device has a rear camera setup with a 50‑megapixel primary sensor and a 50‑megapixel ultrawide sensor. This camera arrangement is simpler than that of the V80, which reportedly has an additional rear camera. On the front, it has a 50‑megapixel selfie camera for video calls and self‑portraits.

: For photography, the device has a rear camera setup with a 50‑megapixel primary sensor and a 50‑megapixel ultrawide sensor. This camera arrangement is simpler than that of the V80, which reportedly has an additional rear camera. On the front, it has a 50‑megapixel selfie camera for video calls and self‑portraits. Battery and charging : The smartphone is backed by a 7,000 mAh battery, which is said to be the key highlight of the device. The phone will also be accompanied by 90W wired charging support, which will let users recharge the large battery quickly.

: The smartphone is backed by a 7,000 mAh battery, which is said to be the key highlight of the device. The phone will also be accompanied by 90W wired charging support, which will let users recharge the large battery quickly. Protection: The device will carry an IP69 rating, which protects the device from dust and water. This further adds another layer of protection for use of the Vivo V80 FE.

Vivo V80 FE will be available in two colour options: Chill Green (green) and Sparkling Gold (golden yellow). Although the full specifications are available on the Vivo Philippines website, the price and sale date are still under wraps and remain unknown at the time of writing.

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