Vivo seems to be gearing up to launch the V80 FE in India, expanding its V80 lineup. While Vivo has not announced an official launch date yet, the phone has popped up on several certification sites, which usually means it is just around the corner. There’s also a new leak hinting at the colours for the Indian version, and it looks like there is a special Red finish coming just for this market.

Vivo V80 FE: Colour options leaked

As per the tipster, Paras Guglani leaked some details on his official page (@PassionateGeekz) that the V80 FE will likely arrive in India in two colour options: Red and Green.

The Red colour version is apparently exclusive to India, while in other countries, it is listed in Chill Green and Sparkling Gold.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website

Vivo has not said anything publicly about these colours or confirmed when the smartphone is launching here. Still, the phone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website under model number V2624, which usually means they’re preparing for launch.

Display, processor and colour

Beyond colours, some specifications have surfaced from global listings and Vivo’s own website. The V80 FE is expected to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip. It is likely to have 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage and further runs on OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17 operating system.

Camera details

When it comes to cameras, rumours point to a triple 50MP setup on the back, including a ZEISS-branded main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide, and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery strength and IPS ratings

As for the battery, the V80 FE reportedly packs a massive 7,000 mAh unit with support for speedy 90W fast charging. That should keep it going all day, even with heavy use. Other expected features include an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a vapour chamber cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Leaks

For now, all these details come from leaks and overseas listings, Vivo still has not made anything official about the Indian variant’s features, price, or exact release date yet, by the time of writing.

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