Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e spotted on FCC: Battery, RAM details leaked

New Delhi:

Vivo is set to launch two new handsets: V70 Lite 4G and Y05e, which has just popped up in the FCC database, which usually means their launch is not far off. Nothing is official from Vivo yet, but FCC listings tend to pop up when companies are about to pull the curtain back.

Features

The V70 Lite 4G (model V2604) stands out for one reason: its battery. Looks like it's packing a massive 7,920mAh cell—Vivo will probably slap an 8,000mAh badge on it in marketing. That's huge for a phone in this price range and puts battery life front and center. Throw in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and you’re looking at a solid mid-range option made for heavy use or anyone who hates living near a charger.

Specs, RAM, storage and battery

Switch over to the Vivo Y05e (model V2606) and things are a bit more modest. This is definitely a budget device—4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,050mAh battery. Still, that battery is nothing to sneeze at for an entry-level phone. Plus, it’s expected to run Android 16 with OriginOS 6, so even users on a budget get some of the latest software features.

Connectivity

Both smartphones cover all the expected basics: GSM, UMTS, LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 5. Nothing to surprise power users, but enough to keep things reliable for everyday stuff. The listings don’t spill any secrets about the processor or the displays, but that info usually shows up closer to launch.

With the V70 Lite 4G, Vivo is adding another piece to its growing V70 series, joining the V70, V70 FE, and V70 Elite. This Lite version carves out its place for folks who want a big battery without shelling out more for premium hardware.

No word yet on an exact launch date, but FCC approvals are usually the last stop before devices hit the market. You can expect both smartphones to roll out globally soon, and they’re almost certainly headed for India too—not long to wait now.