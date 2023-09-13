Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
Vivo V29 series expected to launch by September end: All you need to know

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2023 23:07 IST
Vivo V29 series
Image Source : VIVO Vivo V29 series expected to launch by September end

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro in India, with a focus on incorporating India-specific features. Initially released in select global markets, the Vivo V29 series aims to cater to the Indian audience with unique functionalities. The global variant of the Vivo V29 is already confirmed to support NavIC connectivity, a significant feature for the Indian market. While the specifications are expected to remain largely consistent with their global counterparts, the Indian models will introduce specific enhancements.

According to a recent report from 91Mobiles, the Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are likely to debut in India towards the end of September. Notably, these devices are anticipated to launch in an exclusive Majestic Red colour variant, further emphasizing their appeal to Indian consumers. Additionally, the report hints at the possibility of additional India-inspired colour options. The Vivo V29 Pro is expected to be exclusively tailored for the Indian market.

The globally launched Vivo V29 5G boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It features a spacious 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Storage-wise, the device offers configurations of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and a premium 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option. It comes in a range of attractive colours, including Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, Purple Fairy, and Space Black.

In the camera department, the Vivo V29 5G incorporates a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera sports a high-resolution 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus capabilities.

A robust 4,600mAh battery fuels the Vivo V29 5G, supported by rapid 80W fast charging. The phone prioritizes security with an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and USB Type-C. The device is relatively lightweight at around 186 grams and has dimensions measuring 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm.

