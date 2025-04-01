Vivo V27 series launched in India with color-changing design and flagship cameras With its flagship cameras, color-changing design, and powerful performance, the Vivo V27 series is set to redefine the smartphone experience for Indian consumers.

Vivo has officially launched its premium V27 series in the Indian market, and have introducing two smartphones- Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27. These devices bring flagship-grade cameras, a sleek 3D curved display, and Vivo's signature color-changing Fluorite AG Glass. Featuring the powerful 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS, the new Aura Light technology, and a stylish ultra-slim design, the V27 series promises an enhanced user experience.

Vivo V27 Pro, V27: Price in India and availability

Vivo V27 Pro is available in three storage variants:

8GB + 128GB at Rs 37,999

8GB + 256GB at Rs 39,999

12GB + 256GB at Rs 42,999

Pre-booking starts today across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and retail stores with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 (on HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards). Offline buyers can avail of up to Rs 3,500 cashback.

Vivo V27 will go on sale from March 23, 2023, priced at:

8GB + 128GB for Rs 32,999

12GB + 256GB for Rs 36,999

Vivo TWS Air is also launched at Rs 3,999, but buyers of the V27 series can get it for Rs 2,999 as part of a bundle offer.

Design with a 3D Curved AMOLED display

The Vivo V27 series flaunts an ultra-slim and elegant design, featuring a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colors for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The Magic Blue variant of both models features Color-Changing Fluorite AG Glass, which transitions from light to dark blue when exposed to UV light. The sleek 7.36mm body ensures a comfortable grip, making it one of the most stylish smartphones in its segment.

Flagship-grade 50MP camera with Aura Light Technology

The Vivo V27 Pro and V27 are equipped with an advanced 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS, co-developed with Sony. This flagship camera setup includes:

8MP ultra-wide sensor

2MP macro lens

50MP Eye Autofocus front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls

The Aura Light technology enhances Night Portraits, delivering studio-like results even in low light. Additionally, the exclusive Wedding Style Portrait mode features three custom LUTs—Prosecco, Neo-Retro, and Pastels—designed specifically for Indian weddings.

MediaTek chipsets

Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm) processor, ensuring flagship-level performance with low power consumption.

Vivo V27 debuts with India's first MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, featuring HyperEngine 5.0 for optimal efficiency.

Both models come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast performance.

Gaming and battery performance

For an enhanced gaming experience, the V27 series features:

Game Boost Mode

All-Round Audio Enhancement

Ultra Large Vapor Chamber Bionic Cooling System for heat management

Extended RAM 3.0, offering up to 8GB of virtual RAM for seamless performance

The devices house a 4600mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge, supporting Vivo’s Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. This ensures a full-day battery life with quick recharges.

Funtouch OS 13 with Android 13

Running on Funtouch OS 13 (Android 13), the V27 series offers improved privacy settings, personalization options, and a smooth user experience.

Vivo TWS Air: Lightweight Wireless Earbuds

Vivo also introduced TWS Air, featuring:

14.2mm speaker driver

Up to 25 hours of battery life

Google Fast Pair & Bluetooth 5.2

DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects (Mega Bass, Clear Voice, High Pitch)

‘Make in India’ Commitment

The Vivo V27 series and TWS Air are manufactured in India at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, employing over 10,000 workers.

