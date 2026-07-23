Vivo T5 Lite 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, bank offers and full specifications

New Delhi:

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G just hit the shelves in India, and you can pick it up right now on Flipkart, Vivo’s own online store, or through retail shops across the country. Vivo introduced this phone last week, and it’s clearly going after buyers who want a solid 5G experience without spending a fortune.

The new T5 Lite 5G comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a hefty 6,500mAh battery, and a smooth 120Hz display. To make things sweeter for early shoppers, Vivo’s throwing in some launch offers.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G price in India

Pricing breaks down like this:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 19,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 21,999

6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 24,999

You get to pick between two colors—Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.

Launch offers on Vivo T5 Lite 5G

If you are buying on launch day, there are some solid deals. Use an HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank card, and you snag a flat Rs. 1,500 off. Vivo’s also offering up to three months of no-cost EMI. After discounts, the prices look like this:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 18,499

6GB + 128GB: Rs. 20,499

6GB + 256GB: Rs. 23,499

Vivo T5 Lite 5G specifications

The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. You get a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD with a buttery 120Hz refresh rate, 720 × 1,600 resolution, up to 1,200 nits of brightness, and 260ppi pixel density. Under the hood, there’s up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage- expandable all the way to 2TB with a microSD card.

50MP Sony camera and large battery

For photos, the main camera is a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor, backed up by a 0.08MP secondary lens. The front camera is 5MP, enough for video calls and quick selfies. That huge 6,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging, so you won’t be racing to a charger every few hours.

Other features

You also get IP65 dust and water resistance, a side fingerprint scanner, dual SIM 5G support, USB Type-C charging, and—you guessed it—more storage if you want it.

Should you consider buying it?

If you want a phone with dependable performance, 5G connectivity, and battery life that lasts, but you don’t want to overspend, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G makes a strong case. The combination of a capable processor, a high refresh-rate display, a big Sony camera, and a massive battery is hard to beat in this price range, especially for students, first-time 5G buyers, or anyone who just needs a phone that won’t let them down day-to-day.

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