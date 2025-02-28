Vivo T4x 5G India launch on March 5: Price, features and colour options teased With its massive 6,500mAh battery, AI-powered tools, and 5G connectivity, the Vivo T4x 5G is shaping up to be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment.

Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India on March 5 at noon IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores. The promotional poster showcases the phone in two colour options, expected to be called Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

Vivo T4x 5G Expected Specifications

Massive battery and AI features

The Vivo T4x 5G is tipped to feature a 6,500mAh battery, making it the largest in its segment. Vivo has also teased AI-powered features, including:

AI Erase (for removing unwanted objects in photos)

AI Photo Enhance

AI Document Mode

Additionally, the phone is expected to come with an IR blaster and military-grade durability for added convenience and toughness.

Display and performance

The Vivo T4x 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD display. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, ensuring smooth 5G performance and efficient multitasking.

Camera and photography

The smartphone is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The front camera specifications haven’t been confirmed yet but may follow its predecessor, the 8MP selfie camera found on the Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T4x 5G: Expected price in India

Vivo has hinted that the T4x 5G will be priced under ₹15,000 in India. For reference, the Vivo T3x 5G launched at:

Rs 12,499 for 128GB storage

Rs 13,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 15,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Given the improved battery and AI features, the Vivo T4x 5G is expected to be competitively priced within the same range.

