Vivo T4 Ultra with 100x zoom, 32MP front camera launched in India starting at Rs 37,999

Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone in India—the Vivo T4 Ultra, which joins the company’s T4 Series, alongside the T4 5G and T4x 5G models. This latest offering boasts several impressive features, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a robust 5,500mAh battery capable of 90W fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. Additionally, it showcases a stunning 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with peak brightness levels hitting up to 5,000 nits. Let's dive into all the details regarding the newly launched Vivo T4 Ultra.

Vivo T4 Ultra India price and availability

The Vivo T4 Ultra is priced starting at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The other options—12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB—are available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. This smartphone comes in two colour choices: Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold. It will hit the shelves in India on June 18, available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and selected offline retails. Interested buyers can also get Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI, HDFC and Axis bank cards.

Vivo T4 Ultra specifications

The Vivo T4 Ultra features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, along with a remarkable local peak brightness of 5,000 nits and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz. The screen supports HDR10+ and carries an SGS Low Blue Light Certification. Under the hood, it is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Ultra impresses with its triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture. Additionally, it has an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.55 aperture, capable of up to 3x optical zoom, 10x telephoto macro zoom, and 100x digital zoom. Both the telephoto and main cameras provide OIS and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for enhanced image quality. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. Connectivity features include dual nano SIM support, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, OTG, GPS with NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. An in-display optical fingerprint sensor ensures convenient biometric authentication. Plus, it supports a range of Google services like Circle to Search and additional AI features including AI Note Assist, AI Erase, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Call Translation.

With an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, the Vivo T4 Ultra is designed to be durable. The Meteor Grey version measures 160.5 x 75.02 x 7.43 mm and weighs 192g, while the Phoenix Gold variant is slightly thicker at 7.45mm and weighs 193g.

