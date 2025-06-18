Vivo T4 Ultra goes on sale in India with impressive instant discount offers The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G was launched in India last week, and it will be available for sale starting today. During the first sale, several attractive offers will be provided for those purchasing the phone.

New Delhi:

Vivo recently launched T4 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. Within a week of its launch, the smartphone is now available for sale in the country starting today. This premium smartphone from Vivo boasts impressive features, including a robust 12GB of RAM. It also supports an incredible 100x super zoom, setting it apart in its class. The T4 Ultra is an upgraded version of last year's Vivo T3 Ultra and stands ready to compete with high-end devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. You can purchase this phone from June 18 at 12 noon on Flipkart, the company's official e-store, and select retail outlets. During the launch, various bank offers are up for grabs.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G offers

The Vivo T4 Ultra is available in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The starting price for this device is set at Rs 37,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. This phone comes in two eye-catching colours: Meteor Gray and Phoenix Gold. For the first sale, an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 is being offered.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G specifications

Equipped with a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad curved AMOLED display, the T4 Ultra features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and supports peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with the generous 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The phone operates on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes AI capabilities inspired by Google Gemini, such as Circle to Search and AI Translate. For connectivity, it offers dual 5G SIM support, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, GPS, and NFC. Additionally, the device features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, all packed into a sleek 7.45mm thickness. A powerful 5,500mAh battery offers the convenience of 90W turbo fast charging.

On the photography front, the T4 Ultra sports a triple camera setup on the back, highlighted by a 50MP main OIS camera and a 50MP periscopic telephoto lens that enables stunning 100x super zoom. Completing the rear setup is an 8MP wide-angle camera, while a 32MP front camera caters to all your selfie and video calling needs.

