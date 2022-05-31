Vivo T2x launches with 6000mAh battery, 44W charging and MediaTek Dimensity 1300: all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vivo T2x

Vivo has recently unleashed its latest handset- the T2x smartphone which will be made available in the China market from 12 June onwards. The handset will available in two variants- the 8GB + 128GB variant which will be priced at RMB 1699 (approximately Rs 19,900) and the 8GB + 256GB variant which will be priced at RMB 1899 (approximately Rs 22,200) respectively.

Talking about features, the Vivo T2x comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset supporting HyperEngine 3.0 technology. The handset comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of storage giving enough space to save all the pictures, documents and other files on the handset.

Running on the Android Os which is further layered with Origin OS which has given custom skin to the display of the device. On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro lens shooter with f/2.4 aperture on the rear panel. In the front, the handset comes with a 16MP shooter. The handset comes with a 6000mAh battery and further supports 44W fast charging.

On the connectivity front, the device includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual SIM support.