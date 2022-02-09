vivo T1 5G Launched at a starting price of Rs. 14,990

Follow us on Image Source : PR vivo T1 5G

Vivo unleashed its flagship Series T in India by launching T1 5G smartphone. The handset is launched in three variants- 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 14,990, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,990 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 18,990. All the variants are available on Flipkart.com, shop.vivo.com and partner retail stores across the country. The handset is available in two colour variants- Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.



All the Series T smartphones come with multi-dimensional performance and turbo speed claims vivo. Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the new T1 5G smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD display with 2408 × 1080 screen resolution.



For photography, the T1 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. And for selfies, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera with an AI face beauty and smart aura screen light feature.



The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 and five-layer liquid cooling technology drops down the core temperature by 10°C, bringing you a cool and stable gaming experience.

