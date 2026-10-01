Vivo S2 FE to launch on October 6 along with Vivo V80: Big battery and slim design

New Delhi:

Vivo is reportedly working on expanding its smartphone portfolio and launching the S2 FE and V80 in the Indian market on October 6. The company has already started teasing both upcoming handsets, and it also revealed some details about the design and features.

The upcoming Vivo S2 FE has been designed for younger consumers who are also focusing on content creation. The company confirmed that the handset will run on OriginOS and further teased to come with a slim design, an immersive display and a large battery.

As per the promotional content, the phone is labelled with the tagline "My New Story" and flaunts the new dual-camera placed on the rear side of the handset. Vivo also highlighted social media and content creation as key highlights.

Vivo S2 FE: Features and availability

Although Vivo has not yet unleashed any detailed specifications (by the time of writing) for the S2 FE handset, it is claimed that it will feature a huge battery capacity with a slim form factor, which is relatively rare to see in today’s time.

The teased colour options appear similar to those seen on the Vivo X300 FE. The S2 FE will be sold through Flipkart, Vivo India's online store and offline retail outlets.

Vivo is expected to reveal the remaining specifications and pricing during the October 6 launch event.

Vivo V80: Features and availability

The Vivo V80, on the other hand, is a feature-filled smartphone which has already unveiled a few features, like a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.

The device comes with a Zeiss-branded camera system that features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto shooter and a Zeiss wide-angle shooter.

The smartphone will also feature a 50-megapixel Group Selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view and autofocus.

Battery details: 7,200mAh with 90W charging support

The Vivo V80 is reportedly the first device in the V-series that runs on the Android 17 operating system, which is based on OriginOS 7. The device is backed by a 7,200mAh battery and further supports 90W FlashCharge.

Vivo V80 Price in India: What to expect?

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav’s claim on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Vivo V80 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 63,000 onwards for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The other variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 70,000.

The 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant will be priced at Rs. 80,000.

However, these prices have not been confirmed by the company yet, and we expect more details to get out of the bag by October 6, when the device will launch.

ALSO READ:

Vivo X Fold 6 India launch date tipped for October 6: Check expected price, specifications and more

Vivo S2 FE to launch in India with 10,000mAh battery and 120Hz AMOLED display

Vivo X500 series gets DSLR-style cameras, Dimensity 9600 chips and 8000mAh battery