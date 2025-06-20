Vivo's new Y400 Pro offers affordable 5G with massive 5500mAh battery, priced from Rs 10,499 The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G has been launched in India, offering powerful features such as a 5,500mAh battery and a 50MP camera.

New Delhi:

Vivo has recently unveiled another budget-friendly smartphone in its Y series in India, called the Vivo Y400 Pro. This device boasts impressive features, including a robust 5,500mAh battery, rapid charging capabilities, and a 50MP camera. The device is also equipped with several AI-backed features, including support for Google's Circle-to-Search. Available in three attractive colour options—Free Style White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple—it serves as an upgraded iteration of Vivo's previous model, the Y200 Pro.

Vivo Y400 Pro India price

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The starting price for the phone is set at Rs 24,999, while the top variant retails for Rs 26,999. Pre-booking has already kicked off, with an attractive instant bank discount of Rs 2,500 available upon purchase.

Interested buyers can buy the phone through the company’s official e-store, retail outlets, and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G specifications

This smartphone is IP65 rated, making it resistant to water splashes and dust. Running on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, supporting up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo Y400 Pro features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display, which offers a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a capacitive multi-touch sensor.

On the back, you'll find a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with a 32MP front camera. Connectivity options include dual 5G SIM card support, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth, ensuring users stay connected with ease.

