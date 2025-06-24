Vivo launches affordable 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery, priced under Rs 10,000 The first sale is set to kick off on July 2 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Additionally, customers can purchase the phone through Vivo's official e-store and at various retail outlets. It comes in two appealing colour options.

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched a new 5G phone in India priced under Rs 10,000. The newly launched Vivo T4 Lite smartphone is a new addition to the company’s T4 Series in the country, which also includes T4, T4 Ultra and T4x. This device from the Chinese company boasts several standout features, including 8GB of RAM and a hefty 6000mAh battery. It serves as a toned-down version of the Vivo T4 5G released earlier this year. The company claims that it is the most affordable option in this segment with a 6000mAh battery.

Vivo T4 Lite India price and availability

Vivo offers the T4 Lite phone in three storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The starting price is set at Rs 9,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The first sale is scheduled for July 2 at 12 noon on Flipkart, with additional purchasing options available through Vivo's official e-store and various retail outlets. The phone is available in two attractive colour choices: Prism Blue and Titanium Gold.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price 4GB RAM + 128GB Rs 9,999 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs 10,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 12,999

Vivo T4 Lite 5G specifications

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G boasts a 6.74-inch LCD display that offers a crisp HD resolution of 720x1600 pixels. With its impressive 1000 nits peak brightness and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, the display makes for an engaging viewing experience.

Under the hood, this smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and offering internal storage options of up to 256GB. If you need more space, you can expand the storage up to a whopping 2TB using a microSD card. Running on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15, the device is designed to deliver a user-friendly experience.

This budget-friendly phone features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 5MP front-facing camera, ensuring you capture memorable moments.

Powering the Vivo T4 Lite is a robust 6000mAh battery that supports 15W USB Type-C charging, making it perfect for all-day usage. Connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual 5G support, and Bluetooth, ensuring you stay connected wherever you go.

Built to withstand the rigors of daily life, this phone holds an IP64 rating and has SGS 5-star anti-fall protection, as well as MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification. For added security, you'll find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, keeping your data safe and accessible.

ALSO READ: Anarc smartwatch review: This watch shines bright, but its burner lacks features' flame