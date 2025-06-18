Vivo confirms launch of affordable 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery Vivo T4 Lite 5G is set to launch in India soon. This will be the first phone from the Chinese company to feature a 6000mAh battery, priced at less than Rs 10,000.

New Delhi:

Vivo is gearing up to launch yet another budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India, known as the Vivo T4 Lite 5G. This upcoming device from the Chinese brand will feature an impressive 6000mAh battery, which the company has officially confirmed. Just last week, Vivo released the Ultra model in the T4 series, with sales kicking off today, June 18. The Vivo T4 Lite is expected to be powered by MediaTek's entry-level 5G processor, and its price is anticipated to be around Rs 10,000.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G India launch confirmed

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G will serve as an upgrade to last year's Vivo T3 5G, and while a specific launch date hasn't been announced yet, the company assures that it will soon arrive in the Indian market. Notably, this model is poised to be the first in its range to boast a 6000mAh battery at that price point, as the Vivo T3 Lite only offered a 5000mAh battery.

In addition, Vivo has confirmed that this phone will be the first in its category to support an impressive peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The device will also come packed with numerous AI-driven features. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G has already been listed on the e-commerce site Flipkart, and it is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It may offer options of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Interestingly, this phone is likely a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G that was launched in India, meaning most of its features will be quite similar. On the back, you can expect a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the Vivo T4 Lite is rumored to include an 8MP front camera.

