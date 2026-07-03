Vijay Sales Grand Electronics Sale 2026 starts: Up to 65 per cent off on smartphones, TVs, laptops and applian

New Delhi:

Vijay Sales Grand Electronics Sale 2026 is live, and it is offering huge discounts across a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances. People can choose to opt out of both Vijay Sales retail stores and the official website of the company. The discounts go up to 65 per cent, and besides that, they have a number of instant bank offers, EMI options, and extra rewards if you’re using the My VS Rewards Program.

For smartphones, prices kick off at Rs. 11,499 for 5G models. You’ll find options for every budget, from all the big brands.

Big discounts across popular product categories

Smart TV shoppers will be getting up to 65 per cent off, covering everything from QLED and OLED to fancy Mini LED models. The deals span multiple sizes and price points, so you can pick what fits your room and your wallet.

Laptops and gaming rigs are also part of the sale, with up to 40 per cent off on laptops. Pro gamers can buy a solid gaming laptop starting at Rs. 70,990. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or just want to game, there’s something here.

Essential home appliances are getting the price cut treatment, too:

Air conditioners start at Rs 28,490.

Washing machines from Rs 10,990

Refrigerators from Rs 9,490

For kitchens, a number of deals are there on various appliances, like the following:

Air fryers available at Rs. 2,799 onwards

Microwave ovens starting from Rs. 6,490 onwards

Cooktops and chimneys from Rs. 1,299

Lifestyle tech and personal care products are also part of the mix:

Smartwatches from Rs 1,299

Personal audio gadgets from Rs 499

Personal care appliances from Rs 549

Hair dryers from Rs. 699

These prices make it easy to pick up daily tech without burning a hole in your pocket.

Bank offers and My VS rewards benefits

On the payment side, Vijay Sales teamed up with banks like the following:

HDFC

ICICI

American Express

HSBC and more

With the right card, you can shave up to Rs. 20,000 off your EMI or direct purchase, depending on which bank and what kind of transaction. Then there’s the My VS Rewards Program, which gives you 0.75 per cent back as points for every rupee you spend. Rack up a few purchases, and you can redeem those points on your next trip to Vijay Sales.

Nilesh Gupta of Vijay Sales summed it up by saying that he wants customers to bring home the latest technology at great prices, backed by trusted brands and tons of choice.

When you look at all the discounts—not just on big-ticket electronics and appliances, but also on everyday gadgets—the Grand Electronics Sale 2026 is shaping up to be a huge draw for anyone looking to make the most of the festive shopping season. If you want deals, now’s the time.