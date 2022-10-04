Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced- All offers you must know

Follow us on Image Source : VIJAY SALES Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales, India’s consumer retail company has announced the launch of the Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores as well as on the official website. Consumers can avail interesting deals and offers on smartphones, home electronics, entertainment gadgets, Appliances and much more from a vast range of tech brands.

Apple lovers can rejoice because Vijay Sales has the newest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series with instant discounts for HDFC bank card holders.

The sale features a series of offers on products including Smartphones, Laptops, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Juicers and Blenders, Water dispensers, men’s grooming gadgets, Bluetooth Neckbands, Cooking Essentials, laptops and mobile phones.

Consumers can get their favourite smart products at a very affordable price, and get hold of the latest iPhone launches starting at just Rs. 74,900 including cashback. Don’t miss the most popular smartphone range starting at just Rs 7,499, top 5G mobile phones at Rs 16,999, some of the latest launches by leading brands at Rs 7,999, and basic phones at just Rs 911. In addition to this, entry-level laptops start from a price range of Rs 20,999, premium and convertible ones start from Rs 35,990, gaming laptops start from Rs 49,990 and Tablets start from Rs 9,999.

Upgrade your style by getting the coolest smart wearable starting just at Rs 1,599 and don’t forget to groove on the festive music with Home Audio Systems starting just at Rs 2,090.

Bring home the best Air Conditioners with the range starting at just Rs. 33,490 for Inverter ACs and Rs 25,580 for non-Inverter ACs and window ACs. For those looking for Vacuum Cleaners and Geysers, there are 70% and 40% discounts. There are exciting offers on Chimneys & Hobs, Induction Cooktops and Mixers & Juicers as well with the price range starting at Rs 2,499, Rs 2,099 and Rs 2,399, respectively.

Consumers can also get their hands on Hand Blenders & Mixers, Air Fryers, Microwaves & OTGs and Water Purifiers with prices starting from Rs 799, Rs 4,699, Rs 5,980 and Rs 5,999.

Customers can revamp their home entertainment space with bestselling televisions starting from Rs 8,990 and audio gadgets starting from Rs 2,090.

Yet another advantage of shopping with Vijay Sales is the MyVS loyalty program, which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on shopping at their stores and eCommerce website. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.

Besides, customers can avail of cashbacks as well as instant discounts from top banks on their purchases at Vijay Sales stores and online.

Bank offers during Vijay Big Dussehra Sale

HDFC Bank Cardholders get a 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit & Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000 & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders get a 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on EMI transactions above Rs. 20000 & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 20000.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders also get a Flat Rs. 5000 instant discounts on the purchase of Rs. 100000 & above on EMI & Non-EMI transactions. Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card users get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15000 & above.

There is an instant discount of 7.5% up to Rs. 7500 on EMI transactions with HSBC Credit Cards on minimum purchases of Rs. 20000 & above.

Yes, Bank Credit Card Holders can avail of an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 2,000 on Non-EMI transactions and an instant discount of 5% up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 & above. Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders gets an instant discount of 5% up to Rs. 1500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 4500 & above.

There is an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 1000 on Non-EMI transactions with Rupay Credit Cards. IndusInd Bank Card holders get a 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 on Credit Card EMI transactions & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit & Debit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000.

RBL Bank Credit Card holders get 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000. AU Small Finance Bank Card Holders can avail a 10% cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on Credit Card EMI transactions & 10% cashback upto Rs. 2000 on Credit & Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs. 10000 & above.

Slice Credit Card holders can avail of 12% cashback up to Rs. 2500 on Non-EMI transactions of Rs. 7500 & above.

Latest Technology News