Vi introduces new Rs 35 add-on recharge alongside four affordable TRAI plans

Vodafone Idea, one of the leading telecom players in India commonly known as Vi, has come up with a price-efficient recharge plan worth Rs 35. This prepaid recharge is an add-on which is bundled with 1GB of data and streaming subscriptions. The pack will last for seven days and will let you pick two services from a list of regional OTT platforms. Users will also have to activate a regular prepaid plan on their number just before using it.

Rs 35 top-up recharge: What will the user get?

The pack is an add-on, so it sits alongside whatever plan you already run. It gives 1GB of data over seven days. The OTT part is the draw:

SonyLIV South

Chaupal

ManoramaMAX

KLiKK

AddaTimes

Aao NXT

All the above OTTs are on offer, and customers can choose two through the Vi Movies and TV app.

Access can run up to 30 days depending on the service you pick, so check each platform's validity and subscription terms before choosing.

How to activate the extended plan?

Recharge your Vi number with the Rs 35 pack. Make sure the number already has an active regular prepaid plan, since the add-on will not work without one. Download the Vi Movies & TV app, log in with your Vi mobile number, then pick two platforms from the home screen. Each service runs for the period set by the platform.

Four new prepaid plans under TRAI guidelines

The company has also added four prepaid plans at Rs 179, Rs 189, Rs 203 and Rs 206. All four include unlimited voice calls and free SMS across India, and none of them is built around data use. They suit people on 2G feature phones, and they also work for a second SIM you want to keep alive without paying much each month.

A couple of days back, BSNL introduced a prepaid recharge plan which was priced at Rs 2,399. The plan will be valid for 365 days and will deliver 2GB of high-speed data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS everyday. So, in case you use enough mobile data allowance everyday, then the speed will drop under the plan's terms.

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