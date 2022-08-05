Twitter adds 'Taking Care of Business' feature to 'Location Spotlight' tool: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter

Twitter has made a new feature available for all businesses globally to display their location address, hours of operation and additional contact details on their profiles on the platform.

Earlier, the Location Spotlight feature was available to users in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

In addition, Twitter is also offering a new monthly live series called "Taking Care of Business" to help budding entrepreneurs on its platform.

"We are proud of the foundation we've laid with the initial suite of products we've unveiled to date and we're excited to continue introducing new ways to help professionals achieve business success on Twitter," it said in a statement.

The 'Location Spotlight' feature allows professional accounts of brick-and-mortar stores to display details on their profiles.

Users can see the new information when they visit a business profile.

Tapping on the location will get directions to the shop through a mapping app like Google Maps.

Professional Accounts allow businesses, brands, creators, and publishers to "have a unique and clearly defined presence on the platform and the ability to grow and strengthen their presence on Twitter".

The businesses can also customise the feature to showcase the days and times they want people to visit their location.

