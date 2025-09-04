Trump to welcome top tech CEOs but not Elon Musk at White House dinner on Thursday night President Donald Trump has not invited Elon Musk, who had a public falling out with Trump earlier this year. He was leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

New Delhi:

President Donald Trump is set to host a dinner for a high-powered list of tech CEOs at the White House on Thursday night. According to the White House, the guest list will include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and a dozen other executives from major artificial intelligence and tech companies.

A notable absence from the guest list is Elon Musk, who was once a close ally of Trump and was tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk had a public falling-out with Trump earlier this year.

Dinner at the Rose Garden

The dinner will be held in the Rose Garden, where Trump recently replaced the grassy lawn with a new patio featuring tables, chairs, and umbrellas that resemble the outdoor setup at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

"The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio," said White House spokesman Davis Ingle in a statement.

The event will follow a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force, which will be chaired by First Lady Melania Trump. Some of the dinner attendees are expected to participate in the task force meeting, which aims to develop AI education for American youth.

The White House confirmed the dinner guest list will also include:

Google founder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and founder Greg Brockman

Oracle CEO Safra Catz

Blue Origin CEO David Limp

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive

Palantir executive Shyam Sankar

Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman

Isaacman, an associate of Musk, was nominated by Trump to lead NASA, but the nomination was later revoked around the time of his breakup with Musk. Trump cited the revoked nomination as one of the reasons for Musk's displeasure and called Isaacman "totally a Democrat".

