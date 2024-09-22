Top 4 Jio recharge plans with unlimited data, you must not miss

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio

Internet data consumption has increased a lot since the coronavirus period (2020) and since then Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers has added several recharge plans, of various types for its customers to combat the demand for unlimited 5G data in the present time.

Jio offers unlimited 5G data along with unlimited calling and free SMS for users who are on the go and need a regular supply of data. So, If you are someone who is looking for more internet in a recharge plan, then this article might help you. We bring to you four affordable and expensive plans which are available for the users at present.

Here is a quick list of four recharge plans- two economical recharge plans under Rs 500 and two recharge plans under Rs 1,100. Here are the details:

Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan

One of the affordable plans with unlimited 5G data in Rs 198 recharge plan.

This plan offers a total of 28GB of data which is valid for 14 days.

This plan offers 2GB of data per day along with 100 free SMS.

The telecom company further gives free subscriptions to Jio apps to the customers.

Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan

These Jio plans are valid for 28 days and you will get a total of 56GB of data with unlimited calling on any network.

Users will get 2GB of data per day.

If there is 5G internet connectivity in your area, then you can use the unlimited 5G data without any trouble.

Users will get a free subscription to Sony Liv and Zee5 with this recharge plan.

Jio's Rs 1028 recharge plan

Jio offers unlimited 5G data facility to the customers with this plan.

In this, you are given a long validity of 84 days.

For the entire validity, you get 168GB of data in it.

You can use 2GB of data every day.

Along with unlimited calling, 100 free SMS are available daily in the recharge plan.

Jio also gives subscriptions to the Swiggy app to the customers.

Jio's Rs 1029 recharge plan

Jio gives an unlimited 5G data plan to the customer.

In this, you get 2GB of data per day, with a long validity of 84 days.

For OTT streaming, then you get a subscription to Amazon Prime Video which will be valid for 84 days with the plan.

ALSO READ: Infinix Zero Flip 5G to launch soon under Rs. 55,000: More details here

ALSO READ: Tecno Spark 30 launched with a 64MP camera and impressive features: Details