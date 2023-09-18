Tinder and Centre for Social Research collaborate to Launch comprehensive Dating Safety Guide in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Dating Safety Guide

Tinder, the popular dating app, has partnered with the non-profit organization Centre for Social Research (CSR) to introduce an innovative dating safety guide tailored to online daters in India. This guide, a first-of-its-kind, is designed to educate individuals about safe online dating practices and promote digital well-being.

The primary objective of this dating safety guide is to familiarize Indian users with the essential do's and don'ts of online dating safety. It emphasizes adherence to Tinder's community guidelines, provides a detailed walkthrough of the app's in-built safety features, and outlines the recently improved reporting process. Moreover, it covers critical subjects like fostering an inclusive community, sexual health, and the importance of consent.

In addition to imparting knowledge on safe online practices, the guide also empowers users to optimize their dating experiences while remaining vigilant, both within the digital realm and offline. The initiative intends to reinforce thoughtfulness, responsible behaviour, and mutual respect among daters.

Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director of the Centre for Social Research, India, expressed her enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing its mission to bolster online safety and digital well-being. She underscored the guide's role in encouraging safe dating experiences for India's youth.

Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications at Tinder India, highlighted safety as a top priority for the platform. Tinder continually invests in safety measures, such as a comprehensive suite of safety features and in-app education. The dating safety guide, part of this ongoing commitment, aims to raise awareness about the available safety tools and resources on Tinder. It is anticipated that this guide will become an indispensable resource for users seeking a secure online dating experience.

The dating safety guide is accessible to everyone and can be found on both Tinder's website and CSR India's platform. To ensure maximum reach, Tinder plans to promote the guide within the app through Swipe Cards during September and October. CSR India will also disseminate the guide through email communications and newsletters to its extensive network of beneficiaries.

This collaborative effort between Tinder and CSR signifies a proactive move to enhance online dating safety and foster a secure digital environment for users in India.

Inputs from IANS

