Time magazine selects 'Architects of AI' as its 2025 person of the year Time Magazine deliberately chose the people over the concept; five of the eight featured individuals are already billionaires, accumulating much of their wealth during the last three years of intense AI development.

New Delhi:

On Thursday, TIME magazine named the "Architects of AI" as its 2025 Person of the Year, asserting that the year marked a turning point when the potential of artificial intelligence “roared into view” with irreversible consequences.

“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME's 2025 Person of the Year,” the magazine announced in a social media post.

The publication intentionally selected the people, the "individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI," rather than the technology itself, despite having precedent for selecting concepts.

As Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs explained, “We've named not just individuals but also groups, more women than our founders could have imagined (though still not enough), and, on rare occasions, a concept: the endangered Earth, in 1988, or the personal computer, in 1982”. The dramatic selection of the PC over Apple's Steve Jobs in 1982 later became the subject of books and a movie.

The cover and the figures

One of the cover images pays homage to the 1930s “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” photograph, showing eight tech leaders seated on a beam. They include:

Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO)

Jensen Huang (Nvidia CEO)

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta CEO)

Elon Musk (Tesla CEO)

Lisa Su (AMD CEO)

Demis Hassabis (CEO of Google's DeepMind division)

Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO)

Fei-Fei Li (AI pioneer and founder of World Labs)

Another cover features scaffolding surrounding giant letters spelling "AI," designed to resemble computer componentry.

Five of the eight people featured—Musk, Zuckerberg, Huang, Altman, and Su—are already billionaires, with a collective fortune of USD 870 billion, based on the latest Forbes estimates. Much of this wealth has been accumulated during the past three years of intense AI development.

The shift to mainstream

The choice was fitting, as 2025 was the year AI transitioned from “a novel technology explored by early adopters to one where a critical mass of consumers see it as part of their mainstream lives,” noted Thomas Husson, principal analyst at Forrester, in an email statement. The sector's growing prominence was further highlighted by the magazine, which noted the attendance of several AI company CEOs at President Donald Trump's inauguration at the Capitol this year.

Jacobs summarised the impact: “This was the year when artificial intelligence's full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out”.

Caution and contenders

Despite the celebratory selection, some experts voiced caution regarding the AI boom. Anthony Aguirre, executive director of the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, which focuses on AI safety, warned: “Leading AI companies are working feverishly to replace humans in every facet of life... The impact on our society could be catastrophic if there are no guardrails protecting what's human, and most important to us”.

AI was a leading contender for the top slot, according to prediction markets, along with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Other notable figures considered included Pope Leo XIV—the first American pope whose election followed the death of Pope Francis—along with Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump was named the 2024 Person of the Year after winning his second bid for the White House, succeeding Taylor Swift, who was the 2023 honoree. The magazine, which was purchased by Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff in 2018, has been making its selection since 1927, choosing the person or group that most shaped headlines over the previous 12 months.

ALSO READ: IMD recommends these 4 essential apps to stay safe from extreme weather