Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. TikTok owner ByteDance slashes thousands of jobs

TikTok owner ByteDance slashes thousands of jobs

The New Year will now be critical for ByteDance, as it faces political uncertainties amid national security concerns over TikTok in the US. Other Chinese internet giants, including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, cut thousands of jobs in 2022.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 04, 2023 16:15 IST
Tiktok
Image Source : PIXABAY Tiktok

TikTok's China-based owner ByteDance has laid off hundreds of workers across multiple departments, the media reported.

ALSO READ: CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

The layoffs affected employees at Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok with 600 million daily active users, as well as its gaming and real estate operations, reports the South China Morning Post, citing sources.

ALSO READ: CES 2023: This smart ring for women will track their health

The lay-offs at ByteDance were first reported by the Chinese media outlet Jiemian.

Related Stories
TikTok 'blackout challenge' took the life of 7 kids

TikTok 'blackout challenge' took the life of 7 kids

TikTok Update: This new feature will enable users to filter adult content filters for videos

TikTok Update: This new feature will enable users to filter adult content filters for videos

Why do kids and teens spend more time on TikTok?

Why do kids and teens spend more time on TikTok?

TikTok Music app set to challenge Spotify and Apple: Know-how?

TikTok Music app set to challenge Spotify and Apple: Know-how?

Do not share TikTok videos on Instagram and YouTube- But why?

Do not share TikTok videos on Instagram and YouTube- But why?

Banned in India, TikTok is giving severe headache to Facebook in the US - Here's how

Banned in India, TikTok is giving severe headache to Facebook in the US - Here's how

Beware! This TikTok bug could expose your private videos to millions

Beware! This TikTok bug could expose your private videos to millions

TikTok hacked! 2 billion user database stolen- Report

TikTok hacked! 2 billion user database stolen- Report

Why Instagram reels could not be as engaging as TikTok videos?

Why Instagram reels could not be as engaging as TikTok videos?

TikTok to launch live shopping in the USA: All you need to know

TikTok to launch live shopping in the USA: All you need to know

Who shared my TikTok videos? Here is how you can check

Who shared my TikTok videos? Here is how you can check

Pinterest partners with record labels to bring music to Idea Pins videos: Know more

Pinterest partners with record labels to bring music to Idea Pins videos: Know more

Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

The New Year will now be critical for ByteDance, as it faces political uncertainties amid national security concerns over TikTok in the US.

Other Chinese internet giants, including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, cut thousands of jobs in 2022.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News