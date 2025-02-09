Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
This online shopping site comes back to life in India after 5 years: All you need to know

One of the long term banned application for online shopping is back in India, with the help of Reliance Retail and it is set to give a strict competition to the Indian e-commerce players.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 09, 2025 16:24 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 16:24 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Online Shopping

Shein was once one of India's most popular fashion apps. However, in 2020, following the Galwan Valley dispute, the Indian government banned over 50 Chinese apps, including Shein and TikTok. After five years, Shein has officially returned to the Indian market through a partnership with Reliance Retail.

Shein makes a comeback in India, in partnership with Reliance Retail

Despite Shein’s ban in India, the e-commerce portal remained a leading global fashion brand in the country. All thanks to Reliance Retail’s collaboration, because of which Shein has made its way back to the country. The brand has recently started listing its products on Ajio, Reliance Retail’s e-commerce platform, ahead of its official relaunch.

Application now available on Google Play and App Store

The Shein app is reportedly live on both the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users. Since its recent launch, the app has already been downloaded over 1 lakh times. Initially, Shein is offering its services in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with plans to expand nationwide soon.

Affordable online shopping, and tough competition for other e-commerce players

During the absence of Shein, platforms like Meesho and Myntra have further witnessed a significant rise in popularity. However, with Shein’s return, competition is expected to intensify. The brand is attracting customers with its budget-friendly fashion, offering products starting at Rs 199.

At present, Shein has been operational in over 170 countries across the world, and its Indian relaunch is expected to certainly impress a lot of fans and the online fashion market once again.

