This online shopping site comes back to life in India after 5 years: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Online Shopping

Shein was once one of India's most popular fashion apps. However, in 2020, following the Galwan Valley dispute, the Indian government banned over 50 Chinese apps, including Shein and TikTok. After five years, Shein has officially returned to the Indian market through a partnership with Reliance Retail.

Shein makes a comeback in India, in partnership with Reliance Retail

Despite Shein’s ban in India, the e-commerce portal remained a leading global fashion brand in the country. All thanks to Reliance Retail’s collaboration, because of which Shein has made its way back to the country. The brand has recently started listing its products on Ajio, Reliance Retail’s e-commerce platform, ahead of its official relaunch.

Application now available on Google Play and App Store

The Shein app is reportedly live on both the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users. Since its recent launch, the app has already been downloaded over 1 lakh times. Initially, Shein is offering its services in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with plans to expand nationwide soon.

Affordable online shopping, and tough competition for other e-commerce players

During the absence of Shein, platforms like Meesho and Myntra have further witnessed a significant rise in popularity. However, with Shein’s return, competition is expected to intensify. The brand is attracting customers with its budget-friendly fashion, offering products starting at Rs 199.

At present, Shein has been operational in over 170 countries across the world, and its Indian relaunch is expected to certainly impress a lot of fans and the online fashion market once again.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 Mini tipped for launch in March: What to expect?

Rumours about the OnePlus 13 Mini began surfacing after OnePlus industrial designer Lao Haoran hinted at a major design overhaul for 2025. Following his announcement, leaks suggested that the company is working on a mini variant of its flagship lineup.

ALSO READ: BSNL BiTV offer a huge gift for OTT fans: Free TV channels on every recharge

The company launched the BiTV service a while ago, allowing users to watch 450+ TV channels for free. Now, BSNL has integrated this service into all its recharge plans, meaning that along with your mobile recharge, you also get free access to TV channels.