This Motorola phone with 12GB of RAM available for Rs 7299: Where to buy

Motorola has built a formidable reputation in the smartphone industry, with customers consistently trusting the brand for its durability and longevity. If you are looking for a reliable device, the Motorola G05 is currently available at a price point that makes it a compelling choice, combining a low budget with the promise of powerful performance.
Motorola G05 discount on Flipkart
As part of its Year-End Sale, Flipkart is offering the Motorola G05 for just Rs 7,299. This promotion is active until December 29, making it the perfect time to upgrade.
Key discount highlights:
- Discounted Price: Reduced to Rs 7,299.
- Cashback: An additional 5 per cent cashback offer is available.
- Affordable EMIs: Monthly installments start as low as Rs 257, making it accessible for any budget.
Motorola G05 specifications and features
One of the standout features of the Moto G05 is its memory management. The device features 12GB of total RAM (consisting of 4GB physical RAM and 8GB virtual RAM expansion). It also comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
Key Specifications
- Display: A 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
- Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor for smooth daily operations.
- Software: Runs on the latest Android 15 operating system.
- Battery and Charging: Equipped with a massive 5200mAh battery and supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging.
- Camera System: Features a 50MP main rear camera for high-quality photos and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
- Extra Features: Includes an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos support for superior audio, Bluetooth 5.4, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack.