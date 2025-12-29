This Motorola phone with 12GB of RAM available for Rs 7299: Where to buy This affordable Motorola device runs on the latest Android 15 operating system and features a high-capacity 5200mAh battery with 18W USB Type-C fast charging.

New Delhi:

Motorola has built a formidable reputation in the smartphone industry, with customers consistently trusting the brand for its durability and longevity. If you are looking for a reliable device, the Motorola G05 is currently available at a price point that makes it a compelling choice, combining a low budget with the promise of powerful performance.

Motorola G05 discount on Flipkart

As part of its Year-End Sale, Flipkart is offering the Motorola G05 for just Rs 7,299. This promotion is active until December 29, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

Key discount highlights:

Discounted Price: Reduced to Rs 7,299.

Cashback: An additional 5 per cent cashback offer is available.

Affordable EMIs: Monthly installments start as low as Rs 257, making it accessible for any budget.

Motorola G05 specifications and features

One of the standout features of the Moto G05 is its memory management. The device features 12GB of total RAM (consisting of 4GB physical RAM and 8GB virtual RAM expansion). It also comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Key Specifications