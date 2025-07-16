This Jio plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited call, free OTT for 84 days, all under Rs 1050: Details This prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB/day for 84 days, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. The pack includes Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioTV, JioHotstar, and 50GB JioAICloud storage, making it one of the most value-loaded Jio prepaid plans currently available.

New Delhi:

If you are looking for a suitable prepaid plan which comes with not just data and calls, but the access to the top OTT platforms then this article is for you. Reliance Jio, offeringrs a recharge plan which costs Rs 1049 and comes bundled with benefits like- 2GB daily data, unlimited calling and OTT subscriptions.

Here is everything you need to know about the plan and how to avail of the same, if you are a Jio user.

Validity and core benefits

The Rs 1049 Jio prepaid plan is valid for 84 days It comes with 2GB of high-speed data per day (in total, it offers 168GB of data for 84 days) It offers unlimited voice calling 100 SMS/day Post daily FUP, data speed reduces to 64 Kbps

OTT subscriptions included

This prepaid recharge plan enables users to have access to multiple streaming services without paying any extra cost. Free OTT platforms with this plan are:

Amazon Prime Lite (valid for 84 days) SonyLIV ZEE5 JioTV JioHotstar (JioCinema + Disney+ Hotstar): Which will be valid for 90 days (it is a one-time offer)

Free cloud storage and other perks

The recharge pack further includes:

50GB of JioAICloud storage Free 5G data (which will work on the eligible devices, restricted to Jio 5G coverage areas)

Things to note

Amazon Prime Lite includes ad-supported Prime Video and free fast deliveries to e-commerce users. JioHotstar- which is a merged OTT platform (combining JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar)- was announced earlier this year. OTT subscriptions are tied up with this prepaid recharge plan, and it will be activated automatically once the Jio number gets recharged. When the user comes near the expiry date, they must recharge within 48 hours (2 days prior) of plan expiry in order to continue with the OTT access.

Jio users must note that this recharge plan is suitable for users who are looking for an all-in-one bundle plan that combines high data needs with top-tier streaming content.