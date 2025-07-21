Telangana Cyber Security Bureau unmasks investment fraud: Know how to protect yourself The fraudsters targeted the investor through a messaging app and tricked him into downloading an investment app. The fraud was conducted from abroad.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested three individuals in connection with an investment cyber fraud case in which the complainant allegedly transferred over Rs 3 crore to the fraudsters, according to official sources. The complainant, who is a resident of Hyderabad, received a message via a messaging app that included an invitation link. Out of curiosity, he clicked on the link and joined a group on the app that provided regular updates on market trends, block trades, and IPOs.

Influenced by the group's admin and an assistant, the complainant subsequently joined an app using a link they provided. Over time, they advised him to invest in block trading and IPOs, asserting that they could facilitate purchases through ‘Institutional Investors’ for assured allotment and high returns.

The complainant believed their claim and transferred a total of Rs 3,24,85,000 between May 30 and July 9, 2025. He was able to withdraw Rs 5,00,000 once, on June 20.

How did he discovered the scam

However, he became suspicious when he attempted another withdrawal on July 8. Although the application indicated a successful transaction, the money was not credited to his account. When he contacted customer care, he was asked to pay an additional 15 per cent to release the amount. Realising it was a scam, he filed a complaint.

How the scam operated

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the funds transferred from his bank account had been withdrawn by the accused. It was also found that the withdrawn amount had been converted into cryptocurrency (USDT).

While three individuals involved in operating the bank accounts were arrested in the city on July 19, the two people who initially contacted the complainant via the messaging app are believed to be in Cambodia. An investigation is currently undergoing to trace their true identities and locations.

It said the fraud appears to have originated from abroad. The prime accused, expected to be operating from foreign countries, are contacting Indians on the messaging apps and luring the victims in the name of high returns. Attracted by these offers, victims follow their instructions and transfer money into private bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. These accounts are reportedly managed by some Indians who receive a commission.

How to protect yourself

To protect the public, the TGCSB strongly advises against converting hard cash into cryptocurrency, as it may involve money laundering. Offers for cryptocurrency at unusually low rates are often linked to the proceeds of crime. Citizens are urged to avoid interactions with unknown individuals online and to remain vigilant to protect themselves from falling victim to such cybercrimes.

