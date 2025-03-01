Tecno unveils AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro ahead of MWC 2025: Details here Tecno has unveiled its AI-powered smart glasses, Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro, ahead of MWC 2025. Designed to be as light as sunglasses, these wearables feature AI-driven object recognition and text summarization.

Tecno has introduced its AI-powered smart glasses, Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. These next-generation wearables are as light as regular sunglasses and come packed with AI-powered features like object recognition and text summarization. The Pro variant takes things a step further with an augmented reality (AR) display, offering real-time navigation support.

Lightweight design with AI-powered features

The Tecno AI Glasses series is made from light composite materials and aluminium alloy, ensuring a comfortable and stylish look. Available in Aviator Style and Eyebrow Frame designs, these smart glasses integrate AI-driven functionalities, making them more than just a fashion accessory.

Both models come with a built-in camera for AI-powered tasks, such as summarizing notes, translating text, and recognizing objects. However, the Tecno AI Glasses Pro stands out with its AR display, allowing users to access live navigation directions.

Tecno’s AI assistant: Hands-free voice commands

The AI Glasses series is powered by Tecno Ella, the company's AI voice assistant. Users can summon Ella via voice commands or by touching the temple of the glasses. The assistant can provide real-time information, and recommendations, and perform various tasks, making the glasses highly interactive.

Launch event at MWC 2025

Tecno is expected to showcase a live demo of these AI-powered smart glasses at MWC 2025. The company has not yet revealed pricing or availability details, but these smart wearables will be launched alongside the Tecno Camon 40 series, new Megabook laptops, True 2 TWS headset, and Tecno Watch GT 1.

