Tecno Spark Go 5G phone with 6000mAh battery launched in India under Rs 10,000 Tecno Spark Go 5G has been introduced in India. This smartphone features a 6000mAh battery and is priced under Rs 10,000, making it a strong competitor to budget phones from brands like Redmi, Realme, and Samsung.

Tecno has launched a new affordable 5G phone in India with a 6000mAh battery, priced at less than Rs 10,000. The company claims it is the thinnest phone in its price segment. This new addition to the Spark series also features a uniquely designed camera setup on the back and is the first 5G phone in the series to boast a 6000mAh battery. Here are all the details you need to know about the smartphone.

Tecno Spark Go 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Spark Go 5G comes in a single storage variant: 4GB RAM + 128GB, priced at Rs 9,999. It is available in four colour options: Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turkish Green, and Heritage Inspired Bikaner Red.

The phone will be available for purchase starting on July 21 from Flipkart and all other leading online and offline stores.

Tecno Spark Go 5G features

Design: At just 7.99mm thin, it is one of the slimmest phones in the budget segment. It also has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

Display: It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a Dynamic Island-like feature.

Performance: The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It comes with 4GB of physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM, along with 128GB of expandable internal storage.

Battery: It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and USB Type-C charging.

Cameras:

Rear: A dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a secondary camera.

Front: A 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Software: The phone runs on HiOS based on Android 15 and supports the Ella AI assistant.

