Tecno Spark 50S 5G India launch teased: Design revealed in Blue and Maroon colour options

Tecno is reportedly working on launching the Spark 50S 5G in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the upcoming device via social media (on its official X account). They showed off the design of the upcoming handset and will be unleashing the device on the launch date, along with the full specifications and price details.

What do we know about the upcoming device?

The teaser shows the Spark 50S 5G in blue and maroon, both sporting a familiar horizontal visor-style camera module that looks a lot like what’s on the Spark 50 5G. Whether these are the only colour options, Tecno is keeping that under wraps for now.

Tecno Spark 50S 5G: India launch details

This new model is set to join the Spark lineup already featuring the Spark 50 5G and Spark 50 Pro 5G. The Spark 50 5G launched earlier this year at Rs. 17,499 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, offering a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

Camera and OS

That handset packs a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a beefy 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16 and is tough enough with MIL-STD-810H certification and IP64 Pro dust and water resistance.

Design, processor, sensor and battery

On the other hand, the Spark 50 Pro 5G, which is already available in some global markets comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor and a powerful camera with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera.

Depending on the variant, the device will be backed by a number of options- 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh battery, plus 60W wired charging.

Coming soon!

While Tecno has kept things under the hood for the upcoming Spark 50S 5G’s hardware, the design clues hint at similarities with the rest of the Spark series. We will have to wait for the official launch for more details, but if the previous models are any indication, this new phone should fit right in with Tecno's focus on bold designs, solid cameras and big batteries.

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