TCS to hike wages for 80% of staff, effective September 1, amid ongoing layoffs

New Delhi:

India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced on Wednesday that it will implement wage hikes for approximately 80 per cent of its workforce, primarily covering mid- to junior-level employees. The salary increases will be effective from September 1, 2025. The announcement was made in an email to employees from TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep.

"We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, covering 80% of our workforce. This will be effective 1st September 2025," the email stated, as seen by PTI. The email also thanked employees for their "dedication and hard work, as we build the future of TCS together".

The exact extent of the wage hikes has not yet been disclosed. When asked for comment, the company confirmed in a statement, "We can confirm that we will be issuing wage hikes to around 80% of our employees effective 1st September 2025".

This move to reward and retain talent comes as the company plans to lay off about 12,000 employees, or 2 per cent of its global workforce, over the next year. The layoffs are part of a broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation," focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment.

TCS layoffs

Last month, TCS addressed the layoffs by stating, "TCS is on a journey to become a future-ready organisation. This includes strategic initiatives on multiple fronts... As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2% of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year".

The layoffs at TCS have sparked a wider debate about whether the IT industry is headed for a major reset. Factors such as global macroeconomic uncertainty, the impact of U.S. tariffs on outsourcing, and AI-led disruptions are all contributing to turbulence.

These challenges were reflected in the single-digit revenue growth reported by India's top IT services companies in Q1 FY26, as macroeconomic instability and geopolitical tensions weighed on global tech demand and delayed client decision-making.

